Square 4 Design &amp; Build
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    We at Square 4 Design & Build are an interior design firm that provides interiors for all types of spaces including residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, spa-salon etc...

    Projects with us go through the following stages

    - Understand client requirement & making concept.

    - Civil work.

    - Suspended ceiling

    - Electrical work.

    - Carpentry work.

    - Painting work.

    - Miscellaneous 

    Square 4 office is located in prestigious South Mumbai. We provide service all over in Mumbai, Thane, New Mumbai. Expected client budget should be at least a minimum Rs. 12 lac.

    Mr. Rohan Pathade has completed his Interior designing from university of Mumbai in year 2006. Later he has worked with many architectural firms where he handled Residential & commercial Project. After this vast experience, he chose to start his own practice & established Square 4 Design & Build in year 2015. 

    Services
    • Civil
    • carpentry
    • painting
    • pop
    • electrical
    • HVAC
    • data-voice
    • fire fighting
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • New Mumbai
    • Thane
    • Pune
    Address
    905, Navjivan commercial, Dr. D.B Marg, Mumbai Central
    400008 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9920041986 www.square4dnb.com
