Kajaria Ceramics Limited
Tile, Stone & Worktops in New Delhi
Projects

    • Kajaria Tiles, Kajaria Ceramics Limited Kajaria Ceramics Limited Multimedia roomFurniture
    Kajaria Tiles
    Premium Quality Kitchen Wall Tiles Design
    How can anti-slip floor tiles elevate the safety of your family members?
    Anti Slip Floor Tiles - adding value to floors
    Buy top-Quality Tiles Manpada Thane
    Buy Premium Design Tiles in MIDC Jalgaon
    Kajaria Ceramics Limited is the largest manufacturer of vitrified and Ceramic Wall Tile in India. We offer more than 2800 designs in different finishes like high gloss, white ceramic polish, wooden, anti-rustic, digital, nano polished, etc. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, we at Kajaria strive to deliver quality products and services to our customers.
    Services
    Tiles
    Service areas
    Delhi and New Delhi
    Address
    J1/B1 (Extn.), Mohan Co—op Industrial Estate
    110044 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1126946409
