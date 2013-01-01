Your browser is out-of-date.

KICH Architectural Products Pvt. Ltd.
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Rajkot
Reviews (10)
    • Services
    • Hardware
    • Bathroom Accessories
    • furniture fittings solutions
    • glass fittings solutions
    • handrail & baluster system solutions
    • balcony and stairs case railings solutions
    • door fittings and window fittings hardware solutions
    Service areas
    Rajkot
    Company awards
    • - National Award For Best Quality Products,
    • - Asia's most promising Brands,
    • - India design Mark awarded in 2016,2015,2013,2012,
    • - gai Member,
    • - Indian Power Brand Award,
    • - Star Brand India,
    • - IGBC Member
    Address
    Gondal Road, NH 8B, Vavdi Rajkot (Gujarat), India
    360004 Rajkot
    India
    +91-9909959589 kichindia.com

    Reviews

    Bob Tino
    Poor Quality & Service
    10 months ago
    Jadeja Ganpatsinh
    Quality products maids in rajkot
    4 months ago
    Alpesh Goswami
    Corporate office is good.. well structured and located near by highway..
    8 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
