Taizhou Huangyan HAOHAO Plastic Mould Factory, located in "The Mould Town of

China", is a professional plastic injection mould manufacturer, with well-equipped testing equipment and strong technical force.

Our company has a strong structure of technology, CAD/CAN systems and advanced high-precision CNC machine center and advanced technology and equipment, such as precision electrical impulsion, wire cutting & universal milling machines, precision grinders and rocker arm drilling machines.

With a wide range, good quality, reasonable prices and stylish designs, our moulds are extensively used in auto, electricity, daily necessity and other industries like cable tie mould,auto mould,air cooler mould,pipe fitting mould etc.