Taizhou Huangyan Haohao Plastic Mould Factory
Other Businesses in Taizhou
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Chair mould, Taizhou Huangyan Haohao Plastic Mould Factory Taizhou Huangyan Haohao Plastic Mould Factory HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Chair mould

    Taizhou Huangyan HAOHAO Plastic Mould Factory, located in "The Mould Town of
    China", is a professional plastic injection mould manufacturer, with well-equipped testing equipment and strong technical force.

    Our company has a strong structure of technology, CAD/CAN systems and advanced high-precision CNC machine center and advanced technology and equipment, such as precision electrical impulsion, wire cutting & universal milling machines, precision grinders and rocker arm drilling machines.

    With a wide range, good quality, reasonable prices and stylish designs, our moulds are extensively used in auto, electricity, daily necessity and other industries like cable tie mould,auto mould,air cooler mould,pipe fitting mould etc.


    Services
    • plastic injection mould
    • pipe fitting mould
    Service areas
    • America
    • France
    • England
    • Canada
    • Taizhou
    Address
    19-1, Kangqiang Road, North industry zone
    318020 Taizhou
    China
    +86-57684023202 www.haohaomould.com
