ARCH College of Design &amp; Business
Interior Designers & Decorators in Jaipur
Reviews (20)
    • ARCH College of Design & Business is one of the Best Art & Design Management, Top Graphic Design Colleges in India. The Academy offers UG, PG and Certificate level courses in Fashion, Interior, Product, Jewellery, Graphic, Photography, Digital Design and Design Communication, along with specialized courses combining Design education with Business and Entrepreneurial knowledge. 

    Services
    • Interior Design Courses
    • Masters in Interior Designing
    • Degree in Interior Designing
    Service areas
    Jaipur
    Address
    Plot No. 9, Govind Marg, Malviya Nagar Institutional Area, Malviya Nagar
    302017 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9414070678 www.archedu.org

    Reviews

    Bhanweria Preetu
    I am an international fashion designer and I've achieved this in my life with the guidance of Archana Surana ma'am who is the owner of ARCH. I am thankful for the support and the guidance I got from her.
    2 months ago
    Geetanjali Jangid
    It's amazing experience... The arch clg is full with gorgeous design and beautiful facilities in this . I really appreciate to arch College.
    2 months ago
    Shubham Jain
    The college is beautifullly design woth interiors and has highly experienced faculty will ample of knowledge. Had a great time here.
    2 months ago
    Show all 20 reviews
