Insta Automations
Home Media Design & Installation in Bengaluru
    Insta Automations can be referred to as the perfect smart solution that provides home automation services to make your house at par with today’s technological world. With the advancement in technology, people are increasingly embracing the convenience and ease of use offered by automation.We are a certified organization that is popular for offering comprehensive as well as an end-to-end portfolio of distinct solutions that take heed of and address all the emerging requirements of intelligent and reliable devices that drive business and innovation transformation.

    Insta Automations is fueled by a passion for all things related to the embedded technology. We strive to innovate as well as utilize all the development methodologies and the latest technologies to aid customers with innovative and cutting-edge products across a multitude of domains. We believe in the creation of value for all our customers by nurturing and reinforcing five of our core values:

    Services
    • Home Automation
    • Custom Home Theatre
    • Smart Home Security Solutions
    • Interior Designing
    Service areas
    India
    Address
    #218/1 opp HDFC Bank
    560043 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-8971289392 inautomations.com

    Reviews

    Mohammed Asif
    One of the best Home Automation and Home Theaters solution providers. We are bowled by their entire interiors knowledge and the execution quality, truely satisfied.
    9 months ago
    Prs S
    Good products and very helpful staff !
    over 3 years ago
    Syed Israr
    Very professional team !! Using their products since an year now and post sales service is impressive 👍 will definitely recommend to others !!
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
