7WD Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Delhi, India
Reviews (9)
Projects

    • PUNJABI BAGH PROJECT - 300 SQ.YRD, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Modern living room Glass Black
    PUNJABI BAGH PROJECT - 300 SQ.YRD, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Modern living room Glass Black
    PUNJABI BAGH PROJECT - 300 SQ.YRD, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Modern living room Glass Black
    +5
    PUNJABI BAGH PROJECT - 300 SQ.YRD
    Farm House Interior, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Minimalist bedroom Wood White
    Farm House Interior, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Modern living room Wood Brown
    Farm House Interior, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Modern living room Wood Black
    +2
    Farm House Interior
    From Modern Interiors To Contemporary Decor: This Design Studio Will Bring Your Dream Home To Life!, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Modern style bedroom Wood Amber/Gold
    From Modern Interiors To Contemporary Decor: This Design Studio Will Bring Your Dream Home To Life!, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Small bedroom Plywood White
    From Modern Interiors To Contemporary Decor: This Design Studio Will Bring Your Dream Home To Life!, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Colonial style living room Wood Brown
    +3
    From Modern Interiors To Contemporary Decor: This Design Studio Will Bring Your Dream Home To Life!
    Gold Luxe Interior, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Modern living room Amber/Gold
    Gold Luxe Interior, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Modern living room Amber/Gold
    Gold Luxe Interior, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Modern dining room Wood effect
    +1
    Gold Luxe Interior
    Known for its grandeur, marble work, Interior Designers in Gurgoan, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Modern style bedroom
    Known for its grandeur, marble work, Interior Designers in Gurgoan, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Modern bathroom
    Known for its grandeur, marble work, Interior Designers in Gurgoan, 7WD Design Studio 7WD Design Studio Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    +11
    Known for its grandeur, marble work, Interior Designers in Gurgoan

    About 7WD Interior Design Studio  

    7WD Interiors is a full-service design studio that specialises in planning, designing, creating and completely recreating interiors of residential properties, as well as commercial spaces like restaurants, offices, showrooms, gyms, and spas, among others. As a 360-degree solutions provider with all services and products related to interior designing and decoration, they provide primary services such as architectural design and space planning, besides procuring appropriate materials required for converting interiors as per the approved plan. They also have separate units for furniture manufacturing, landscaping design and wall décor designing, besides design implementation teams to ensure that all projects are Vaastu/Fengshui compliant. 7WD Interior Design Studio is ranked among Delhi and Gurgaon’s most prestigious interior designers and decorators. The team specialises in creating interiors that are an eclectic blend of modern and classic design styles with Scandinavian minimalist sensibilities. 

    Services 

    In the last 15 years of existence, 7WD Interior Design Studio has grown from a small concern to an architectural firm that offers comprehensive services, including full-fledged design, consulting and execution as well as complete turnkey solutions.

    • Architectural Design

    7WD provides architectural design services for a range of commercial and residential projects, including schools, clubs, factories, showrooms, hotels, restaurants, single and multiple-level houses, villas, bungalows and farmhouses.   

    • Interior design and implementation solutions

    As a complete interior design services firm, 7WD offers customised interior planning to clients through new-age technologies like 3D visualisation to ensure that they get the interiors of their dreams. Through rigorous quality checks at every step and the use of high-quality materials, the firm makes sure that every rupee is well spent. 

    • Turnkey design

    The interior and exterior architectural design services provided by 7WD begins with the administration and distribution of available space with detailed plans. Besides construction details, the services extend to advice about finishes, material selection, safety during construction and the approximate cost of completing the project. Clients can also opt for a complete bouquet of turnkey solutions comprising of all phases from project conceptualisation to design and construction along with project management until the completed project is handed over to the client.    

    Work process 

    7WD Interior Design Studio focuses on designing spaces that are open, clean and give a sense of spaciousness by combining the minimalist and Scandinavian styles. Residential and commercial projects are modern as per client specifications but also include a touch of the global design trends. Designs are strongly influenced by locally sourced, eco-friendly raw materials like wood, stone, iron and steel.

    Company Ethos 

    The team of professionals at 7WD Interior Design Studio are always available to guide clients responsibly through every aspect of the design process. They are committed to guarding client privacy and protecting their property, besides frequently communicating and updating clients about project progress.    

    Future plans 

    7WD Interior Design Studio intends to expand its footprint across regional markets in neighbourhoods across Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida besides Mumbai, catering to the upper-middle and high-income residential segments as well as commercial projects. 

    Services
    • Residential & Commercial
    • Interior Design & Decorating
    • Architecture
    • Design Only
    • Furniture Design
    • Landscape Design
    • Fengshui
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Gurgaon
    • Delhi
    • India
    • PAN India
    Company awards
    Decowood Design Divas In Association With Architectural Digest 2019
    Address
    122022, Ground Floor, A Block, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Platina Tower, Gurgaon, Haryana
    122002 Delhi, India
    India
    +91-9811300037 www.7wdinteriordesign.com
    Legal disclosure

    Contact us we are looking forward to hearing from you! You can reach us at our corporate office: 

    7wd-7 wonders designing institution pvt. Ltd.North Delhi Plot no-8, Shri Nagar colony Ashok vihar main road 100 52(India)South Delhi

    7wd - interior designers19, Hauz Khas village Lakeside, new Delhi - 110017 gurgaon

    122022, ground floor, a block, dlf phase 1,Sector 28, Platina Tower, Gurgaon Haryana 122002 Mumbai

    Mathuradas mill compound, ground & 1st floor,Awfis building, Poddar Chambers, tulsi pipe rd, Lower Parel, South Mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 40001 

    To speak with our design team at 7wd services: +91 - 9811300037, 8882224045, 9999108309

    Design services email us: info@7wd.In, 7wondersdecor@gmail.Com

    Marketing/sales calls:011 - 23643562, +91 - 9250800020

    Email your product detail : 7wdinteriors@gmail.Com

    Jobs enquiries : +91 - 9250800018

    Resume mail: 7wdjobsdelhi@gmail.Com

    Press enquiries : +91 9811300037, 8882224045, 9999108309

    E-mail: Info@7wd.In

