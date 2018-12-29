About 7WD Interior Design Studio

7WD Interiors is a full-service design studio that specialises in planning, designing, creating and completely recreating interiors of residential properties, as well as commercial spaces like restaurants, offices, showrooms, gyms, and spas, among others. As a 360-degree solutions provider with all services and products related to interior designing and decoration, they provide primary services such as architectural design and space planning, besides procuring appropriate materials required for converting interiors as per the approved plan. They also have separate units for furniture manufacturing, landscaping design and wall décor designing, besides design implementation teams to ensure that all projects are Vaastu/Fengshui compliant. 7WD Interior Design Studio is ranked among Delhi and Gurgaon’s most prestigious interior designers and decorators. The team specialises in creating interiors that are an eclectic blend of modern and classic design styles with Scandinavian minimalist sensibilities.

Services

In the last 15 years of existence, 7WD Interior Design Studio has grown from a small concern to an architectural firm that offers comprehensive services, including full-fledged design, consulting and execution as well as complete turnkey solutions.

Architectural Design

7WD provides architectural design services for a range of commercial and residential projects, including schools, clubs, factories, showrooms, hotels, restaurants, single and multiple-level houses, villas, bungalows and farmhouses.

Interior design and implementation solutions

As a complete interior design services firm, 7WD offers customised interior planning to clients through new-age technologies like 3D visualisation to ensure that they get the interiors of their dreams. Through rigorous quality checks at every step and the use of high-quality materials, the firm makes sure that every rupee is well spent.

Turnkey design

The interior and exterior architectural design services provided by 7WD begins with the administration and distribution of available space with detailed plans. Besides construction details, the services extend to advice about finishes, material selection, safety during construction and the approximate cost of completing the project. Clients can also opt for a complete bouquet of turnkey solutions comprising of all phases from project conceptualisation to design and construction along with project management until the completed project is handed over to the client.

Work process

7WD Interior Design Studio focuses on designing spaces that are open, clean and give a sense of spaciousness by combining the minimalist and Scandinavian styles. Residential and commercial projects are modern as per client specifications but also include a touch of the global design trends. Designs are strongly influenced by locally sourced, eco-friendly raw materials like wood, stone, iron and steel.

Company Ethos

The team of professionals at 7WD Interior Design Studio are always available to guide clients responsibly through every aspect of the design process. They are committed to guarding client privacy and protecting their property, besides frequently communicating and updating clients about project progress.

Future plans

7WD Interior Design Studio intends to expand its footprint across regional markets in neighbourhoods across Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida besides Mumbai, catering to the upper-middle and high-income residential segments as well as commercial projects.