Anand nivash
Interior Designers & Decorators in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
    • The designs that you’re in love with are now sent to be materialized., Anand nivash Anand nivash
    The designs that you’re in love with are now sent to be materialized.
    Design is our passion! , Anand nivash Anand nivash
    Design is our passion!
    Welcome to Anand Nivash - The Home of Happiness. The Place where creativity spreads, Thoughts Filled and the design Speaks. The epitome of elegance and the taste of togetherness, Where the dream is to be designed - Anandnivash Interior & Exterior. The place where fragrance of happiness to be smelled is Anandnivash Interior & Exterior. We, not the space designers but "THE DREAM DESIGNERS". We exceptionally provide schematic CAD drawings for both Residential & Commercial for your Dreams with luxurious Lifestyle. We are a team of highly skilled & extremely professional designers & the home stylist who are well - versed in residencial as well as commercial spaces which works both practically & aesthetically. Our focus is to provide Customized Solutions Based on their needs & keep our customer happy Always with our service, make an memorable moment of their life. Good Service Standards and we are ahead of our competition with a proven track record of serving to a huge Customer base which includes reputed Corporate, who expect nothing but the best quality.
    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Exterior Design
    • Moduler Kitchen
    • Turnkey Services
    • False Ceiling Works
    • Carpentry Works
    • Home Stylish
    • Home Decoration
    • Modern Furniture Design
    • Architecture Design
    • Living Space Design
    • Space Utilized Design
    • Home Theater Design
    • Wooden Flooring
    • Vinyl Flooring
    • Screens & Curtains
    • Wallpapers
    • Wooden Claddings
    • Partiions
    • Aluminium Partitions
    • Show all 20 services
    Service areas
    • Tamilnadu
    • Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
    Address
    1373-A, 3 rd floor jeyasanthi Towers, Sathy Road,Ganapathy,Coimbatore
    641006 Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
    India
    +91-9994154842 www.anandnivash.com
