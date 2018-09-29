Legal disclosure

THE PROCESS FLOW : HOW WE WORK-

SSDECOR - KALKERE, BANGALORE:

01. Meeting with the client to discuss the requirements.

02. Documention of the space to be designed in terms of actual site measurements

03. Preparation of estimated cost with specification of materials to be used.

04. Submission of estimated cost for client's review & approval.

05. Preparation the contract paper in details post client's approval on the budget estimate shared along with turned around time and payment schedule.

06. 60% of the project cost is to be paid by the client upon signing of work order/contract.

07. Preparation of development designs as per client's requirement/brief.

08. The design are then shared with the client for review; table discussions & meetings are arranged with them to address the comments, if any before the design & the details are frozen for further working.

09. Factory visit requests are raised to the client to finalise on the material selections from the samples arranged in the factory as per previous discussions. Finishing materials, esp.laminates are an intergral part of the factory visit.

10. The final selections are documented and signed off by the client.

11. Post completion of 75% of the interior works, the next invoice for 30% of the project cost is raised to the client. The remaining 10% is claimed before handover.

12. The materials used, comes with a warranty of 7 to 10 years.

13. Civil works like flooring, POP and false celing are taken up by us as part of the turn key interior design solution.

14. The project is photographed for our website content, prior to handover with necessary approvals from the clients.