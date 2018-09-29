Your browser is out-of-date.

SSDecor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    Ssdecor is a well known interior design studio, located in Bangalore. We undertake and provide complete interior solutions to make living better. Having been in this trade for over 9 years, we understand the client requirements & thrive in converting your dreams into reality. We excel in residential interiors, guaranting longitivity of the materials used, along with the dynamic look & feel. Our customers are based in and around Bangalore with reputed builders like Prestige, Shobha, Brigade, Purvankara and Bhartiya City etc. To get a feel of our craftmanship please visit our website: www.ssdecor.net

    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    No 8, 3rd cross chikkananjundappa Layout kalkere
    560043 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9674980567 www.ssdecor.net
    THE PROCESS FLOW : HOW WE WORK-

    SSDECOR - KALKERE, BANGALORE:

    01. Meeting with the client to discuss the requirements. 

    02. Documention of the space to be designed  in terms of actual site measurements

    03. Preparation of estimated cost with specification of materials to be used. 

    04. Submission of estimated cost for client's review & approval. 

    05. Preparation the contract paper in details post client's approval on the budget estimate shared along with turned around time and payment schedule. 

    06. 60% of the project cost  is to be paid by the client upon signing of work order/contract. 

    07. Preparation of development designs as per client's requirement/brief. 

    08. The design are then shared with the client for review; table discussions & meetings are arranged with them to address the comments, if any before the design & the details are frozen for further working. 

    09. Factory visit requests are raised to the client to finalise on the material selections from the samples arranged in the factory as per previous discussions.  Finishing materials, esp.laminates are an intergral part of the factory visit. 

    10. The final selections are documented and signed off by the client.  

    11. Post completion of 75% of the interior works, the next invoice for 30% of the project cost is raised to the client. The remaining 10%  is claimed before handover.

    12. The materials used, comes with a warranty of 7 to 10 years.

    13. Civil works like flooring, POP and false celing are taken up by us as part of the turn key interior design solution. 

    14. The project is photographed  for our website content, prior to handover with necessary approvals from the clients.

