Servo Star India Pvt.Ltd
Architects in New Delhi
    • Servo Star is a prominent Servo Voltage stabilizer manufacturer, providing a wide range of Servo Voltage stabilizers in India and an array starting from 5 KVA to 5000 KVA for residential, industrial and medical use. 

    Our Servo Voltage Stabilizer is a highly technical architecture that gives excellent fluctuation controls at just 1% of voltage variation compared with a transformer type of 10%. We have both single step and 3-step Servo Voltage stabilizers to handle low and high voltage load pickup. An excellent power Transformer for total household protection, Servo Star is the brand that spells faith and trust keeping short circuit at bay. Meanwhile, we are also a prominent manufacturer of Isolation Transformer & Stepdown Transformer in Delhi /NCR.

    Website : https://www.servostabilizer.org.in

    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    40, Shakarpur khas, Near Modern Happy School, Delhi-110092
    110092 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9250809090 www.servostabilizer.org.in
