Banaji & Associates

Principal & Founding Architect Dady Banaji (B.A, B.Arch Stanford Univ . USA) established Banaji & Associates in Bombay India as an innovative and integrated practice in 1960. The firm gained an international reputation in 1981 with the introduction of its Design Studio in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman. He believed that good design works in harmony with people's lives; reflecting the way they live and adding style and inspiration to their home life. Whatever style you dream about, our goal is to develop beautiful & timeless designs that achieve a pure response to each client's vision.

Today the illustrious firm has a new age vision ushered by Architect Jamshed Banaji (B.Sc Arch Univ of Wisconsin, USA) & Nirmala Banaji (B.Arch L.S Raheja College of Architecture) towards a global strategy incorporating the principles of care and integrity.

Our firm offers comprehensive services, from site analysis and planning through complete architectural design, regulatory agency approval and construction administration. Since 1960, the firm has grown from just Architect Dady Banaji to a highly talented team of architects, designers and administrative specialists. The company has built a reputation on integrity, professionalism, design excellence and exceptional client service.

The firm’s expertise encompasses almost the complete spectrum of architecture and interior design which include Urban Design & Master Planning, Industrial, Residential, Hospital, Corporate and Commercial, Education, Institutional, Retail, Hospitality and Recreational.

Vision and creativity are fundamental; but it is care and integrity that influences the design philosophy at Banaji & Associates.

Our method of working is highly participatory combining a wealth of knowledge from Architects, Engineers & Project Consultants towards the creation of a sustainable environment.

Some of the prestigious projects include spaces at Mumbai International Airport, 100 acre Master planning for Raheja Pirangut, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited & Finolex group of Industries, Hi rise apartment for Raheja Constructions , Sethna Constructions, Hospitals at Nerul and Airoli, Jehangir Hospital, Corporate offices Hindustan times, Arthur Andersen, Draeger Medical India P.Ltd, Tata Infotech, Tata Donnelley, Everest Masala, Commercial Projects Toyota Motors, College of Arts, Science & Commerce at Goa, Retail Projects- Showroom for MDR Electronics, Flagship store for Dermologica, Blue Waters Restaurant, Kamala Vihar Sports Club, Banaji and Associates have created/ designed homes of Asha Parekh and Shapoorji Pallonji among several others.

We enjoy a regarded position by clients and peers for meticulous planning and detailing, project managements capabilities and personal attention to all our projects.

Website: http://www.banaji.com/

Address: Dilnavaz Lallubhai Park Road,

Andheri (west)

Mumbai - 400 058

022 2670 7521