Resaiki Interiors
Interior Architects in Ghaziabad
Reviews (10)
    +9
    RAKESH GROUP

    Resaiki is where your dreams meet reality. We take you to an all new world of elegance and magnificence. We design the interiors of your house for you. We love beautifying your home and turning it into impressive mansions. Apart from the residential sector, Resaiki also takes pride in offering its services to the hospitality, corporate and retail segments.

    Services
    • Interiors design
    • Furniture Design
    • Concepts
    • DESIGN EXECUTION
    Service areas
    • Retails
    • residential
    • Corporate Companies Offices
    • Showrooms
    • hospitality
    • health care
    • Builders
    Address
    Business Lounge, GC-Grand, Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram
    201014 Ghaziabad
    India
    www.resaikiinteriors.in
    Interviews on News Nation & India News, 

    Articles in Hindu (hindi news paper )

    Reviews

    Ankit Garg
    Nice experience.
    6 months ago
    tapesh kashyap
    Professional work experience by resaiki interiors.
    about 2 years ago
    Anup Singh
    Resaiki Interiors is the best interior designing firm in Delhi. They helped me to turn my vision of a dream home into a reality. Throughout the entire designing and construction process, they paid huge attention to detail. I am extremely happy with the services provided by them.
    6 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
