Sernya spaces
Architects in Kolhapur
    ” Sernya Spaces” was formed by arch. Nupur Magdum ..in

    2007, at kolhapur,Maharashtra , with the goal of providing imaginative architectural and interior solutions within the economic and developmental constraints of all clients . The company name is derived from an auspicious Buddhist Symbol “ SERNYA “, which signifies resurrection of eternal life, rebirth etc.

    Our firm's ethos is linked to all of the above traits … we aim to create spaces that stimulate all the senses , are eclectic and aspire for a certain  earthiness and connect with all that’s natural . The ethos underlying the designs is an unabashed Indian identity , co-existing with international design and luxury standards . Achieve an  eclectic appeal with Indian sensibilities , which speaks of it’s roots but was still contemporary and chic.We aim to explore lesser known territories and push the envelope further each and every time .Our design reflex  is peculiar to each project and its inherent constraints and trying to turn them around to characterize our design .. Our process extensively involves employees, consultants and clients .

    Services
    • Sernya Spaces was formed by arch. Nupur Magdum
    • with the goal of providing imaginative architectural and interior solutions
    Service areas
    KOLHAPUR
    Company awards
    • A’design (lake Como, Italy) iron international award for interior spaces
    • 2018 Top 100 Decowood Design Diva ( pan India)
    • 2013,Archi design commendation for office space (Vestibule office).
    • 2013,Meraki boutique,IIID Anchor Awards.
    • 2011,1st prize HDFC Expo,India.
    • 2013,1st prize Dalan exhibition,India.
    Address
    36/21,A , PAHALAKE COMPOUND ,NR EAGLE PIPES & ROTARY EYE HOSPITAL , TARABAI PARK
    416003 Kolhapur
    India
    +91-9823366334
