Zhuji Qinwei Hydraulic &amp; Pneumatic Components Co., Ltd
Plumbers in Zhuji
Services

  • brass fittings
  • pipe fittings
  • Compression Fittings
  • Garden hose fittings

Projects

    Garden Hose Adapters, Zhuji Qinwei Hydraulic & Pneumatic Components Co., Ltd Zhuji Qinwei Hydraulic & Pneumatic Components Co., Ltd Garden Accessories & decoration

Garden Hose Adapters
    Garden Hose Adapters

    Legines Industrial Machinery Inc. is a professional manufacturer of brass
    fittings, stainless steel fittings and air brake hose assemblies (AIR BRAKE HOSE ASSEMBLIES). It adopts full CNC machining and has a factory area of 3,600 square meters. 45 automatic machine tools, 35 semi-automatic CNC machines, 3 sets of testing equipment, annual production of various brass fittings, stainless steel fittings, air brake hose assembly of 2,500,000 sets / each, the company has PIPE FITTINGS series, HOSE BARB FITTIINGS series, PUSH-ON BARB FITTINGS series, GARDEN HOSE FITTINGS series, 45°FLARE FITTINGS series, JIC 37°FLARE FITTINGS series, COMPERSSION FITTINGS series, PUSH-IN FITTINGS series, BSPT/BSPP METRIC series, DOT AIR BRAKE FITTINGS series [ AIR BRAKE HOSE ASSEMBLIES has passed FMVSS571.106, CMVSS 106, SAE J1401], DRAIN COCKS series, etc., and we also accept custom.

    Service areas
    Zhuji
    Address
    Xingzhong Road DianKou Town
    311800 Zhuji
    China
    +86-13795401049 www.legines.com
