Brick Slips Direct
Building Supplies in Chesterfield
    • Brick Slips Direct is a  the UK's leading wall cladding stockist.We have a comprehensive range of Brick Slips starting from ONLY £13.00 with samples available. We offer Free SHIPPING over £400.00 to the UK mainland. 

    Brick slips, Timber Cladding, and Stone Caldding
    • Construction & Buildings
    • Wall Cladding Suppliers
    • Brick Slips
    • Timber and Stone Cladding
    Pottery Lane East Chesterfield,
    S41 9BH Chesterfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1246260001 www.brickslipsdirect.co.uk

    Helen Roper
    Excellent service.
    3 months ago
    Eva Brown
    High Quality material and on time delivery... i would definitely recommend.
    over 3 years ago
    Julie Day
    I found everyone to be very helpful and everything arrived as described and on time. I found the samples helpful when choosing and I will highly recommend Brick Slips Direct to anyone wanting a good service. My feature wall is finished and looks fantastic!
    over 5 years ago
