Brick Slips Direct is a the UK's leading wall cladding stockist.We have a comprehensive range of Brick Slips starting from ONLY £13.00 with samples available. We offer Free SHIPPING over £400.00 to the UK mainland.
- Services
- Brick slips, Timber Cladding, and Stone Caldding
- Service areas
- Construction & Buildings
- Wall Cladding Suppliers
- Brick Slips
- Timber and Stone Cladding
- Address
-
Pottery Lane East Chesterfield,
S41 9BH Chesterfield
United Kingdom
+44-1246260001 www.brickslipsdirect.co.uk