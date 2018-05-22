Your browser is out-of-date.

MAXXIO
Home Media Design & Installation in Ahmedabad
Reviews (8)
    MAXXIO
    +2
    Hello All, 

    We are introducing our cutting edge wireless smart home automation system working on Z WAVE protocol with great pride and pleasure with this technology you can control and monitor your home’s lightning, entertainment, security system etc.. From anywhere anytime.

    It is one of the best smart home automation systems products available in the market today. This smart home automation Z WAVE product is leading in many oversees markets like USA, UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA, DENMARK, MIDDLE EAST and may more. Our claims are only based on different feedbacks received from various clients and not based on self-judgment. By this you can monitor and control your home lightning, entertainment, security etc.

    Regards & Thanks

    MAXXIO

    Services
    • HOME AUTOMATION
    • HOME THEATRE
    • ALL ELECTRICAL SERVICES
    Service areas
    GUJARAT and AHMEDABAD
    Address
    617 ISCON EMPORIO, NR STAR INDIA BAZZAR, JOPDHPUR CROSS ROAD, SATELLITE
    380015 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9737848550 www.maxxio.in

    Reviews

    Anand AP
    Excellent Quality Product Manufacturer by Maxxio
    4 months ago
    parikh amrish
    Newly build up and very neat n clean building. U will get a most specious and most stylish office address. This building is a one of the best building in this area. In fact all over in Ahmedabad u can’t see such a beautiful building. My CA office is there. I love to go there. It’s too good.
    almost 4 years ago
    Jeet Patel
    Amazing solutions
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
