Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ningbo Haishu Qunguang Electric Lighting CO,LTD
Lighting in Ningbo
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • LED Lamp for plant growth, Ningbo Haishu Qunguang Electric Lighting CO,LTD Ningbo Haishu Qunguang Electric Lighting CO,LTD Garden Lighting Glass
    LED Lamp for plant growth

    Ningbo Yinzhou Qunguang Electric Lighting Factory is a professional manufacturer
    which specialized in researching and developing of LED components for indoor and outdoor applications.

    Our annual production capacity: 120kkpcs LED chips, 1,000,000 set LED lights,
    which can meet the needs of different customers with different purchase quantity

    We focus on developing high-quality products for top-end markets.Our products
    are in line with international standards,and are mainly exported to Europe, America other countries.

    Main of our products are SMD LEDS(3528,5050,2835,5730,3014),High power
    LEDs(from 1w to 500w) COB LEDS (3W,5W,7W,10W,15W), DIP LED Lamps(3mm,4mm,5mm,6mm,8mm,10mm) with difference shape.

    Also different kind of Spot light,Lamp Leds,Flood light,High bay light,apply for indoor and outdoor lighting.

    Services
    • SMD LEDS
    • High power LEDs
    • DIP LED Lamps
    • COB LEDS
    Service areas
    • America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • Ningbo
    Address
    No.284 Jishi East Road Jishigang Industry Zone,Haishu District,
    315170 Ningbo
    China
    +86-13795401049 www.qunguang-lighting.com
    Legal disclosure

    We have our own testing lab and the most advanced and complete inspection
    equipment,which can ensure the quality of the products.

      Add SEO element