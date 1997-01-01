Your browser is out-of-date.

Design Concept creative studio
Interior Architects in New Delhi
Reviews (10)
    Bungalow at Moradabad
    Contemporary Villa
    The Loft
    Apartment 7, Noida

    Based in New Delhi, India, DesignConcept is composed of a group of professionals that love design and quality lifestyle. We specialise in interior design, architecture and product design. Our ambition is to create designs that not only looks good but is functional too.

    DesignConcept is an ultra-dynamic designer team that will perfectly understand your needs in order to build functional spaces made for you and adapted to your expectations. Our capacity to work by thinking allows us to answer to the requests of a diversified clientele. With its young, passionate and dynamic team, Design Concept thrives on an innovative and contemporary design. Thanks to the designer's creativity and perspicacity, we develop a taste for quality, elegance, functionality and aestheticism.

    Services
    • interior architect
    • interior design
    • architecture
    • furniture design
    • residential design
    • office design
    • retail design
    Service areas
    NEW DELHI
    Company awards
    Red Dot Design Award, IF Design Award, Materialica Design Award
    Address
    A1, Westend Marg, Saidulajaib
    110030 New Delhi
    India
    +91-8130682688 www.design-concept.co.in
    Legal disclosure

    Service provided by:Design Concept 

    Address: A1, Westend Marg, Saidulajaib, New Delhi 110030, INDIA

    Telephone:+91 8130 682 688

    E-Mail: info@design-concept.co.in

    Reviews

    nishith rai
    Awesome place for design quest
    3 months ago
    Vishnu Singh
    I hired them to design and execute my apartment in Gurgaon at the end of last year. All I can say about them is that they are thorough professionals who understood my requirements and put in their creative ideas and technical knowledge to make my house look really awesome. Their work is very well detailed and the execution is very nicely streamlined to ensure quality and timely delivery. Thank you for your efforts and time given to my project.
    about 4 years ago
    Kritika Khemka
    A very happy experience. I got a fe furniture pieces for my house done by them. Not only the furniture was well designed but also of very good quality. They also gave very good design ideas for other spaces in my house, which was of great help. Highly recommended for interiors and furniture.
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 10 reviews
