Rashi Agarwal Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kolkata
Reviews (13)
Projects

    Project at Active acres
    3D Image
    3D Image In Toilet
    3D Image In Living Area
    Revamping A Bunglow Room
    Kids Entertainment zone of a premium club in kolkata
    Rashi Agarwal Designs is a one stop solution for all your interior needs. Rashi's artistic endeavor began as a painter ; building colours to create forms textures enabling her to communicate to the viewers through the medium of art since a very early age. 

    She furthered her keen sensibilities of artistic practices through studying the accelerated programe of interior designing at a reputed institute in London.

    RA designs independently has executed various projects like bathrooms , bedrooms , den areas living rooms, kitchen, commercial play areas and various other spaces. 

    We undertake work on following basis :  1. Supervision & consultancy and get work executed by your team of carpenters and material.  2. Supervision and consultancy and get work executed by our own team . 3. Get one off pieces of furniture custom made for your specific needs.  4. Complete civil work : flooring , walls , electrical, false ceiling fully executed by RA designs. Leave the dirty work on us !!  5. Help in procurement of appropriate artworks and sculptures which would add value to your homes.  6. Undertake the making of one off artistic furniture through our team of expert carpenters. 7. We keep abreast with the latest technique and styles in the world of interior design and can guide you to make your homes look unique and individual.  8. Our endeavor is to make the space look aesthetic without compromising on the functional aspects.

    We look forward to turning your dreams into life and living projects.

    Services
    Interior Design, 2D & 3D Design, and Consultation
    Service areas
    Kolkata
    Address
    41, Shakespeare Sarani , 2nd Floor, Duck Back House, Kolkata- 700017
    700017 Kolkata
    India
    +91-9831005185 www.rashiagarwaldesigns.com

    Sumant Poddar Sumant Poddar
    Rashi has been a good choice by us. She does her job as per requirement. Follow up is good.
    over 1 year ago
    Manoj Agarwal Manoj Agarwal
    Rashi has an amazing gift to transform your home from ordinary to outstanding! From conceptualising , designing to the execution she knows it all. She is technically strong with the civil work & is flexible to work on various budgets. I strongly recommend Rashi Agarwal Designs for your interior needs .
    over 1 year ago
    Rupali Agarwal Rupali Agarwal
    Iwas very satisfied and impressed with rashi agarwal . Sheand her team were flexible and very innovative in creating a fantastic kids kiosk.I would strongly recommend her for any project as she blends her own unique style and also keeps clients taste in mind. and her team were innovative flexible and time bound in terms of completion of work.I would strongly recommend her for her exclusive and impressive work.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2019
