For over 30 years, Spenta Corporation has carefully nurtured a reputation for delivering properties with unsurpassed quality that inspire and enrich.

Recognised throughout Mumbai as the leading real estate builder & developer, Spenta Corporation brings 30-years history and a proven track record of developing prime residential as well as commercial projects strategically across Mumbai’s property hotspots. Their projects include exemplary residential projects in locations such as Forjett Street, Hughes Road, Altamount Road, Walkeshwar, Breach Candy, Tardeo, Andheri, Powai, Chembur, Thane & Mahim that demonstrates their real-estate development prowess.