Spenta Corporation
Real Estate Agents in Mumbai
    • For over 30 years, Spenta Corporation has carefully nurtured a reputation for delivering properties with unsurpassed quality that inspire and enrich.

    Recognised throughout Mumbai as the leading real estate builder & developer, Spenta Corporation brings 30-years history and a proven track record of developing prime residential as well as commercial projects strategically across Mumbai’s property hotspots. Their projects include exemplary residential projects in locations such as Forjett Street, Hughes Road, Altamount Road, Walkeshwar, Breach Candy, Tardeo, Andheri, Powai, Chembur, Thane & Mahim that demonstrates their real-estate development prowess.

    Services
    • real estate
    • builders
    • developers
    • property
    • flats
    • houses
    Service areas
    Real Estate and Mumbai
    Address
    304, 305 Raheja Chambers Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point
    400021 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2222845555 spentacorporation.com

    Reviews

    Vikas Latey
    Don't trust them. Their project in Chembur is incomplete even after 7 years. None of the promises fulfilled.
    5 months ago
    Namrata H
    Spenta promised great things at alta Vista but never delivered. They took full payment from the customers prior to flat handover but have yet to complete internal and external works like lobby, clubhouse road etc. The spenta staff and management are always unavailable to answer any questions or provide any solid timelienes. I will never again invest with this group
    5 months ago
    Rahul Sharma
    It has been a sour experience after purchasing a property from Spenta at Alta Vista project. They sold the property stating that it will be a luxurious project, whereas it turned out to be disappointing project that they delivered in half baked manner. Basic facilities are still missing even after 2 years of completion of the project, and the developer hasn't shared any sort of timelines. Please make a note that they had delivered the project 2 years late as well. So it's been 4 years since their promised date, and still basic facilities of a residential project are missing. Spenta employees haven't been responsive of queries asked by the residents. If you want to understand where you are investing your money, then please visit their AltaVista project, and visit B, C, and D wings. You will know why it is a shame to stay there after pumping in crores of rupees.
    5 months ago
