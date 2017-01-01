Your browser is out-of-date.

Home center interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kanjikuzhy
Overview 27Projects (27) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (7)
    BEST INTERIOR DESIGNERS IN KERALA

    Kerala is known to be a place of architectural masterpieces and mind blowing aesthetic infrastructures . Our golden age palaces and historic monuments can vouch for this statement. Malayalies have always been very keen to decorate and present their home in best way possible. We are carrying forward that custom in this day and age with addition of new blends and trends in interior designing.

    When it comes to best interior designers in Kerala i would suggest one of the most elite and respected interior designers called Home center interior designers been in the industry over than decade with an impressive resume designing many exquisite and architectural masterpieces .

    THE REASON BEHIND BEING THE BEST

    Interior designing industry is know to be very competitive and quickly evolving in each seconds .Why Home center interiors is stand out from their peers.

    1.Supply of Raw materials

    Being in this industry for more than decade home center interior never been compromised over their quality of project . Being extremely client friendly in term of budget and offering cheap and best work quotations which others from industry can’t match or compete. having their own supply of raw materials help them serve clients with out tampering with the quality of project. Visit home center for their hot offers.

    2. PROFESSIONAL SUPPORT

    Home center family is always ready to help and support client needs. Kerala’s very best design team to bring your imagination into life. 3D visualizers helps in planning and budgeting the project in detail. Home center production team provide excellent craftsman ship and each project not just in term of design and uniqueness but also craftsman ship. Installation done in just 45 days shows their utmost professionalism . Even after sale customers have the privilege to call for assistance after sale support team anytime as they want response time of after sale service is best in industry.

    3. COST EFFECTIVENESS

    You desire your home to look aesthetically pleasing and high in build quality. With Home center interiors you will not just have your dream home but also in a reasonable price which can’t be matched by none of the peers from the industry. That’s why home center interiors are considered one of the best interior designers in Kerala because their work ethics and customer friendliness. With Home center interior you don’t need worry about draining your pocket.

    4. TIME ADHERENCE AND ON TIME DELIVERY

    Home center interiors are very dedicated about meeting the requirements in given time. Their professionalism in finishing their projects in given time frame with out affecting the quality that’s why they are considered the best interior designers in Kerala.

    Home center,

    Near Traffic Signal, Kanjikuzhy

    Kottayam, Kerala

    Telephone: +91 481-2571390

    Mobile: +91 9495543200

    Services
    • Interior designing
    • builders
    • Interior
    • modular kitchen
    • home decor
    • fit out
    • landscape
    • Home interior
    • renovation
    Service areas
    • Kottayam
    • Thiruvalla
    • Kochi
    • Pathanamthitta
    • Thrissur
    • Trivandrum
    • Bangalore
    • Kannur
    • Calicut
    • Ernakulam
    • Palakkad
    • Kerala
    Company awards
    best interior design award, indywood excellence award
    Address
    +91 9495543200
    686002 Kanjikuzhy
    India
    +91-9495543200 www.homecenter.co.in
    Home center interiors are one of the best interiors designers in Kottayam. Being in industry more than decade with an outstanding resume. As a customer our main concern is budget .home center interiors offers you decorating your dream home in a reasonable price range which no other can match . home center interiors are not just budget friendly in terms work quality they are the very best interior designers in Kottayam.

    Home center interiors and exteriors been in top of interior designing industry for past 10+ years ,successfully earning a good name for their excellent work interiors and exteriors designing segment. Home center interiors one of the highly reputed firm having 1000+ happy customers and that make their resume very respectable and known to very client friendly . Design wise and build quality wise they do stand our from their peers. having 100+ permanent staffs make their client's experience with the company great. Not just in design and installation done in your budget range in committed time frame with out fail, After sale service one of the most admired and appreciated service from Home center interiors. Having the client base from International level to Pan India with a great production unit that can meet any requirements in given time makes them one of the very top interior designers in Kochi , Kottayam and Kerala. Having branches all over Kerala and south India. Company's head office is operated in Kottayam,Kerala.


    Reviews

    Jacob George Jacob George
    Home center interiors are one of the best interior designers in Kerala. They have a group of extremely talented and creative designers who can customize according to our perceptions. Highly recommended budget-friendly interior designers.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2017
    tomredmi4
    My experience with home center interiors been great. Designs were exquisite and production and installation was on time as they committed. Will suggest to all my family and friends
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: February 2019
    Kudu Kudu Bullet Kudu Kudu Bullet
    Excellent design, very good quality products, proper co-ordination, efficient management team and professional crew, timely delivery. Best in the class. We are fully satisfied. All the very best.
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2018
