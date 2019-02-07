At Suraj Wood, we are passionate about providing our clients with prime Acrylic Panels that have been outshining the ‘Décor’ industry since 2009.

We are the first in India to introduce ‘European Technology’ based manufacturing premium products such as high gloss acrylic sheets, glossy sunmica, high gloss acrylic laminates, acrylic shutter and many more with unique colours. Our product enables our clients to create an ambiance that they desire for a kitchen design, living room decor and work or leisure space.

That’s not all, our team of qualified professionals put the products through stringent tests for both strength and durability, thereby reassuring the quality. We also study clients’ needs carefully and conjure up customized solutions to meet their needs perfectly.