Floor Cafe Interiors &amp; Design Studio
Designers in Bangalore
    Services
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Wardrobes
    • false ceiling
    • wooden ceiling
    • veneer works
    • wood works
    • interior design
    • temple
    • panelling
    • study unit
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    State Highway#35, Varthur, Infrornt of Vinayak Theatre
    560087 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7406060629 www.floorcafe.com

    Reviews

    Souradeep Chakrabarti
    They had done interior for my apartment and i am really satisfied
    9 months ago
    Madhusudan Behera
    Floor Cafe Interiors have done my flat near Whitefield. I am a very satisfied customer as they have delivered excellent quality work in a very short time. The way they interacted was very impressive. I would recommend them to everybody who want their interiors to be done with a quality finish.
    almost 4 years ago
    srinivas valiveti
    Great Floor Cafe!!!! Your passion in Interior Designing is great. No need to explain end-to-end relating to our expectations. They are very responsible in their work and overall I feel satisfied with the whole experience.
    almost 4 years ago
