They had done interior for my apartment and i am really satisfied
Floor Cafe Interiors have done my flat near Whitefield. I am a very satisfied customer as they have delivered excellent quality work in a very short time. The way they interacted was very impressive. I would recommend them to everybody who want their interiors to be done with a quality finish.
Great Floor Cafe!!!! Your passion in Interior Designing is great. No need to explain end-to-end relating to our expectations. They are very responsible in their work and overall I feel satisfied with the whole experience.