House of Design, Installation & Service — Entire Range of HVAC Systems

Azure Systems Pvt. Ltd.(Mumbai) an offshoot of Perfect Engineers, Lucknow, having presence in the field of HVAC project execution and AMCs for well over 38 years. Established in the year 1976 in the city of Lucknow under the brand name of Perfect Engineers. who were pioneers in the field of designing and installation of large scale Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems in the UP region.

Azure Systems primarily into Designing, Procurement, Installation and Maintaining of Central Air Conditioning Plants (Ductable Units, Packaged Units, Chiller Plants, VRF Systems).

*We have overall Design and Installation experience of ~80K Tonnes

*11K Tonnes of Active Annual Maintenance Contracts.

*Operations across 16 cities

*Experienced team of close to 100 professionals on board.

*Combined relevant experience (HVAC design and Installation) of over 80 Years within the Group.

Some of our prestigious clients include- Reliance, Tata Motors, Indian Institute of Management, Bajaj, UNICEF, VLCC, Vodafone, Raymond, PVR Cinemas, LIC,Citi Financial, MetLife,ACC,HDFC, ICICI, Pantaloon Retail, Sony, Amalgamated Coffee Trading Co, Lavazza, Hotel Comort Inn and many more. Please have a look at our detailed company profile (See Attachment) for a better understanding of our capabilities.