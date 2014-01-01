The origin of the firm dates back in the year 1950 when the company started its construction activities as the main focus. In due course of time the company further grew its construction activities under the name of m/s RR constructions. Now the firm has entered into the architecture and interior designing activities, offering a wide range of services for the project.

AKB ARCHITECTS is an architecture and interior designing firm which was founded in the year 2014. Since then, the company has executed many residential and commercial projects. previously the team was involved in construction activities since 1950. Currently the firm is involved in complete architectural and interior designing services, which includes concept designing, detailed designing, 3d visualization furniture design , landscape design, site supervision, construction & execution.