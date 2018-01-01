​We are Gurgaon based Interior and architectural Design company specializing in residential and office interiors and architectural from conceptualization, designing, planning, procurement, supervision to completion. At Eagle Decor, we emphasize more on maintaining the quality of work subjecting every aspect of interior designing to a threadbare analysis, to ensure the needs and tastes of our clients are addressed effectively.The designs developed by us focus on utility, ambiance and aesthetics, besides the cost factor. More time is spent understanding the requirements of the client, for ultimately the end result is that the client has to get what they want. Our interior designers design the layout according to the client’s requirements, which is translated into functional and comfortable interiors through our team within the stipulated time.

While designing we always stress the importance of optimum utilization of space & color. We have stood firm in the belief to provide the best value to our client’s budget. With our vast experience in the yesteryear, we hope to meet your expectation in the present and in the years to come.