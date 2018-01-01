Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Eagle Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurugram, Haryana, India
Overview 9Projects (9) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • CAFE NOIDA, Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    CAFE NOIDA, Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Roof
    CAFE NOIDA, Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
    +4
    CAFE NOIDA
    Residence Heritage city, Gurugram, Eagle Decor Eagle Decor BedroomBeds & headboards
    Residence Heritage city, Gurugram, Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Residence Heritage city, Gurugram, Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +6
    Residence Heritage city, Gurugram
    Nirvana Country, Gurugram , Eagle Decor Eagle Decor BedroomBeds & headboards
    Nirvana Country, Gurugram , Eagle Decor Eagle Decor BedroomSofas & chaise longue
    Nirvana Country, Gurugram , Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Living roomStools & chairs
    Nirvana Country, Gurugram
    Residence Patel Nager Delhi, Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Modern living room
    Residence Patel Nager Delhi, Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Modern living room
    Residence Patel Nager Delhi, Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Modern kitchen
    +3
    Residence Patel Nager Delhi
    Duplex heritage City, Gurugram, Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Classic style bathroom
    Duplex heritage City, Gurugram, Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Classic style bedroom
    Duplex heritage City, Gurugram, Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Classic style bathroom
    +13
    Duplex heritage City, Gurugram
    residential , Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Garden Pond Stone White
    residential , Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Blue
    residential , Eagle Decor Eagle Decor Living roomStools & chairs Solid Wood Wood effect
    +11
    residential
    Show all 9 projects

    ​We are Gurgaon based Interior and architectural Design company specializing in residential and office interiors and architectural from conceptualization, designing, planning, procurement, supervision to completion. At Eagle Decor, we emphasize more on maintaining the quality of work subjecting every aspect of interior designing to a threadbare analysis, to ensure the needs and tastes of our clients are addressed effectively.The designs developed by us focus on utility, ambiance and aesthetics, besides the cost factor. More time is spent understanding the requirements of the client, for ultimately the end result is that the client has to get what they want. Our interior designers design the layout according to the client’s requirements, which is translated into functional and comfortable interiors through our team within the stipulated time.

    While designing we always stress the importance of optimum utilization of space & color. We have stood firm in the belief to provide the best value to our client’s budget. With our vast experience in the yesteryear, we hope to meet your expectation in the present and in the years to come.

    Services
    • Architectural Services
    • Residential Interior Designing
    • Hospitality Interior Designing
    • Commercial Interior Designing
    • Turn Key Projects
    • Interior Decoration
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Handmade Furniture
    • Modular Furniture
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • Delhi
    • Noida
    • gurugram
    • Gurugram, Haryana, India
    Address
    C-326C Sushant Lok Phase 1 Sector 43
    122003 Gurugram, Haryana, India
    India
    +91-7053579503 eagledecor.in

    Reviews

    Preeti Jangra Preeti Jangra
    Thank you for all the help n support. Everyone loved the interiors. Great job with the design. You guys are star🌟 The furniture is extremely detail oriented. You have a great team / looking forward to the next design project with eagle decor. First time I've witnessed paper designs converted into reality. I'm sure your firm has a great future.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2018
    Edit
    priya yadav priya yadav
    Absolutely loved the content on eagle decor almost set my house up with the help of eagle decor some lingerie organisers and I frankly loved the quality of your work Loved the offers too!and all are found to be genuine and quality. I always give priority to eagle decor for their awesome deals.In fact, enhances the beauty of my house again and agian. Keep up the good work!😍
    over 2 years ago
    Edit
    bobbyjaanin
    Great to see you guys On-Line from On-ground. You have a real innovative un-copied original ideas to implement. Simply beautiful.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2018
    Edit
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element