Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SPACE Infrastructure
Architects in Ahmedabad
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    I am Bimal Gajjar proprietor of Space Infrastructure 

    An Architectural Firm. We provide 360 architect solutions to various industries from Residential to Commercial, from Hospitals to Hotels and from Industries to Township

    Connect me to friend and family who want to design their
    specifically farm house.

    Services
    Truncky Project and Only Consultancy
    Service areas
    Across India and Ahmedabad
    Company awards
    Best Vastu Architect, BHAMASHA Award
    Address
    A-4 Samay Apartment
    380007 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9825047292

    Reviews

    Pùñïť Páñčhãľ
    7 months ago
    aadil chavda
    about 2 years ago
    kinjal thaker
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element