I am qualified and experienced Interior Designer working on projects in India. ''My personal goal is to create interiors that are elegant,comfortable and individual as well as practical. My approach involves listening to and working with clients to fulfill their aspirations for beautiful homes.I design creative and sophisticated interiors from concept through to detail design. Key projects have included residential,office, restaurant, hotel and experiential design along with exterior structure, product and furniture design.'' Services includes: - Concept Scheme with Images,Mood Boards/Material Sample Boards - Detailed Interior Design - Technical Drawings (including floor plans,sections and elevations) - 2D and 3D Visualization - Development of Initial Design - complete design

