Sandarbh Design Studio
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (12)
Projects

    • Interiors for a row house home, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Modern dining room
    Interiors for a row house home, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Interiors for a row house home, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Modern style bedroom
    Interiors for a row house home
    Rima and Devaiah's Residence , Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Eclectic style garden
    Rima and Devaiah's Residence , Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Eclectic style living room
    Rima and Devaiah's Residence , Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Eclectic style living room
    Rima and Devaiah's Residence
    Nilofar, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Modern study/office
    Nilofar, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Rustic style dining room
    Nilofar, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Modern kitchen
    Nilofar
    The Five Summits Apartment, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Minimalist study/office
    The Five Summits Apartment, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Modern style bedroom
    The Five Summits Apartment, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Minimalist kitchen
    The Five Summits Apartment
    Saravan - The Singh's residence, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Eclectic style kitchen
    Saravan - The Singh's residence, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
    Saravan - The Singh's residence, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Saravan - The Singh's residence
    Temple Bells - Arati and Sundaresh's Residence, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Garden Shed
    Temple Bells - Arati and Sundaresh's Residence, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Eclectic style garden
    Temple Bells - Arati and Sundaresh's Residence, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Temple Bells - Arati and Sundaresh's Residence
    Sandarbh  is an architectural firm specializing in the residential design of unique, custom, and comfortable homes.We pride ourselves on our ability to listen to our clients’ needs and preferences, interpret these needs, and then transform them into beautiful and comfortable homes. Our attention to detail is key to making our homes places of 'lived art'. We strive to blend our homes with the natural features of the site. We focus on maximizing sunlight and views, protecting existing mature vegetation, and creating privacy.

    Sandarbh does not have a 'signature style'. We deliberately allow our clients’ tastes and desires to direct the course of our design. We strive to provide our clients with an interactive design experience. We find that through this process our clients’ participate in a creative and thought provoking experience that results in a unique, well-crafted, and beautiful home.

    Services
    • Interior Designs
    • Architecture
    • Renovation
    • High-end homes
    Service areas
    India
    Address
    No 43 4th main Kalkere Main Road, Bangalore 45
    560043 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8606843112 sandarbharchitects.com

    Sneha roy
    Although I haven't worked at the firm, I've gotten a pretty good insight into the firm for about 5 months before the start of my internship. I've realized the learning curve is immense and Sai not only contributes to our professional growth, but personal growth as well with countless invaluable lessons. The best part is everyone is very approachable and friendly and the exposure one receives as an intern from what I've seen and heard is amazing.
    11 months ago
    Prithvi Raj
    Doing my internship at Sandarbh for the second time and it's a place with its own unique personality, that pushes you to be you and more. It's been a wonderful work experience and an even better environment with cheerful, experienced and smart architects, who are professional and just as fun. The principal architect especially is an incredible mentor who's communicative responsiveness is only second to his knowledge.
    over 1 year ago
    NIDHI KEJRIWAL
    Started interning with this firm since July 2020 and it has been an amazing experience. The best part is that even if you are an intern they will make sure you are involved in the entire process. Got to learn a lot despite of the work from home barrier.
    over 1 year ago
