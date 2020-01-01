Sandarbh is an architectural firm specializing in the residential design of unique, custom, and comfortable homes.We pride ourselves on our ability to listen to our clients’ needs and preferences, interpret these needs, and then transform them into beautiful and comfortable homes. Our attention to detail is key to making our homes places of 'lived art'. We strive to blend our homes with the natural features of the site. We focus on maximizing sunlight and views, protecting existing mature vegetation, and creating privacy.

Sandarbh does not have a 'signature style'. We deliberately allow our clients’ tastes and desires to direct the course of our design. We strive to provide our clients with an interactive design experience. We find that through this process our clients’ participate in a creative and thought provoking experience that results in a unique, well-crafted, and beautiful home.