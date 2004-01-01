Your browser is out-of-date.

FOLIAGE
Architects in Kochi, Kerala, India
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Connected Boxes - House by the river, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Single family home
    Connected Boxes - House by the river, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Single family home
    Connected Boxes - House by the river, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Single family home
    +6
    Connected Boxes - House by the river
    INTERIOR DESIGN, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Kitchen units Plywood Wood effect
    INTERIOR DESIGN, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Small bedroom Plywood Wood effect
    INTERIOR DESIGN, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Small bedroom Plywood White
    +10
    INTERIOR DESIGN
    HOSPITALITY PROJECTS, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Tropical style hospitals
    HOSPITALITY PROJECTS, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Commercial spaces
    HOSPITALITY PROJECTS, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Tropical style hospitals
    +4
    HOSPITALITY PROJECTS
    VARIOUS PROJECTS, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Single family home
    VARIOUS PROJECTS, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Single family home
    VARIOUS PROJECTS, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Single family home
    +7
    VARIOUS PROJECTS
    AH Residence, Alappuzha, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE
    AH Residence, Alappuzha, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE
    AH Residence, Alappuzha, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Modern living room
    +3
    AH Residence, Alappuzha
    Binoy And Nisha's Office, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Minimalist museums
    Binoy And Nisha's Office, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Minimalist museums
    Binoy And Nisha's Office, FOLIAGE FOLIAGE Minimalist museums
    +1
    Binoy And Nisha's Office

    Foliage began in march 2004 with architect Arun Vidyasagar as the design team leader. The office was located in Kadavanthra, Kochi initially, but we are now placed in a well designed facility with 1800sq.ft office space in our own little space at Panampilly Nagar, Kochi. We are a team of architects, engineers and multi-disciplinary professionals capable of providing you with a wide range of services from planning and conceptual development to design management and execution along with the use of cutting edge technology and planning methods for projects across kerala. The projects include family residences , low and high density housing projects, institutions , commercial establishments - malls, corporate offices , interiors, resorts and hotels. Till recently we were involved with design development and management, but now we are foraging into project execution management services, through our construction management wing in the name ‘verdure foliage’ , which is a long term goal set to achieve the desired perfection to the projects – a complete design service consultancy from design to execution. One more interesting thing you should know is that we are ‘ an eco friendly architecture practice ’ . All projects conceived with us are planned to be completely eco-sensitive and conforming to the earths rules of peaceful coexistence with respect to mutual life. We are now registered as a member with the Indian Green Building Council.

    Services
    • master planning
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • product design
    • Furniture Design
    • Landscape. LV
    • Networking and communication design
    Service areas
    • Anywhere in India Currently
    • But open for the world :-)
    • Kochi
    • Bangalore
    • Chennai
    • Kerala
    • India
    Company awards
    • IIA Commendation for Institutional Design 2010,
    • IIA Gold Leaf Award 2011 for Office building
    Address
    60/744 A, Koithra Road, South Panampilly Nagar,
    682036 Kochi, Kerala, India
    India
    +91-9895182395 www.facebook.com/foliagearchitects
