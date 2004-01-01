Foliage began in march 2004 with architect Arun Vidyasagar as the design team leader. The office was located in Kadavanthra, Kochi initially, but we are now placed in a well designed facility with 1800sq.ft office space in our own little space at Panampilly Nagar, Kochi. We are a team of architects, engineers and multi-disciplinary professionals capable of providing you with a wide range of services from planning and conceptual development to design management and execution along with the use of cutting edge technology and planning methods for projects across kerala. The projects include family residences , low and high density housing projects, institutions , commercial establishments - malls, corporate offices , interiors, resorts and hotels. Till recently we were involved with design development and management, but now we are foraging into project execution management services, through our construction management wing in the name ‘verdure foliage’ , which is a long term goal set to achieve the desired perfection to the projects – a complete design service consultancy from design to execution. One more interesting thing you should know is that we are ‘ an eco friendly architecture practice ’ . All projects conceived with us are planned to be completely eco-sensitive and conforming to the earths rules of peaceful coexistence with respect to mutual life. We are now registered as a member with the Indian Green Building Council.