Indish Landscapes
Landscape Designers in Jhansi
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Landscape, Indish Landscapes Indish Landscapes Modern garden
    Landscape

    Indish Landscapes are a far-famed company for providing landscaping, water feature, shade house, agro shade house, bamboo huts services in India. We have made success story of decades year for client satisfaction and become a best landscaping company in India.

    There are various specialties which make differ to Indish Landscapes from other companies such as company experienced, a queue of satisfied clients, Skillful staff structure and dedication towards the project handling, using latest machinery & technologies. Indish Landscapes engaged in offering decorative Indoor and outdoor gardens, Indoor and outdoor water features, Residential and commercial shade houses, Residential and commercial greenhouses, Bamboo houses and Bamboo gazebos.

    More than 17 years experience

    Proper follow of the Vaastu shastra/Chinese Fengshui

    Personalize Nursery with controlled environment for development and research on plants

    Best experienced staff

    Reputed clients specially Residences,hotels, colleges, Hospitals etc

    Innovative designing of nature

    Services
    • Indoor and outdoor gardens
    • Indoor and outdoor water features
    • Residential and commercial shade houses
    • Residential and commercial greenhouses
    • Bamboo houses and Bamboo gazebos
    • garden furniture
    Service areas
    India and Jhansi
    Address
    27 Lalitpur Road Jhansi Cantt.
    284001 Jhansi
    India
    +91-8765894500 www.indishlandscapes.com

    Reviews

    Ajay Sharma
    7 months ago
