A dream realized out of passion for art, wood and handicraft in 1986, Classic Furnishers was instituted by Mr. Mahinder Kumar in New Delhi.

We started our journey with manufacturing exquisite handcrafted traditional and colonial teak wood furniture imbibing various forms of handicraft in it with elaborate details and understated styling.

Now diversifying into other styles, we aim to imbibe the traditional craftsmanship, skills and detailing, experienced over 30 years in the contemporary designs making each piece timeless.

Classic Furnishers gives a new life to various dying crafts by imbuing them into its creations, such as wood carving, cane weaving, wooden jails, use of Parsi styled tiles and Pietra Dura marble techniques.

We believe in creating pieces with same finesse and perfection in detailing and craftsmanship as in past, recording their aesthetic attributes for years to come , creating what we call “Antiques for Tomorrow”.

We aim to bring the finest examples of ergonomically designed colonial teak wood furniture without letting it loose its identity, spirit and style. Endless hours of imagination, design aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship go into the making each of a product, making it a collector’s item.

With an in-house manufacturing setup , we work with artisans who master their respective crafts for generations, even in this machine age to hand-craft bespoke furniture pieces maintaining traditional designs, quality and workmanship yet improvising functionality.

Each piece is thoughtfully designed, hand crafted using seasoned Central Provincial Teak using age old wood joining techniques and hand rubbed polish for finishing, highest quality raw materials right from screws to fabric to foam.

We believe as famously said, “The beauty and life of a product lies in its details” and we master it to perfection.