Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Wujiang City Longda Textile Co., Ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Wujiang
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Printing Fabric Suppliers, Wujiang City Longda Textile Co., Ltd. Wujiang City Longda Textile Co., Ltd. Windows & doors Curtains & drapes
    Printing Fabric Suppliers

    We have nearly 20 years of experience in fabric production, and our expertise is our advantage.We have a systematic management system, production, analysis and research and development departments work together to meet the full range of customer needs.From product weaving to finishing to packaging, we produce one-stop, high quality and low price.

    The monthly output exceeds 1.2 million meters per month, our Printing Fabrics mainly exported to the United States, Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom, Vietnam and other countries.Stretched Fabrics Suppliers can provide samples for customers to confirm, reply promptly, and solve problems encountered by customers at any time.We are close to Shanghai, with convenient export and convenient transportation.

    Services
    Stretched Fabrics Suppliers
    Service areas
    Wujiang
    Address
    No.1,Building 9,Waimao Business District, Shengze Twon, Wujiang City, Jiangsu Province, China
    215200 Wujiang
    China
    +86-13862196178 www.longdatextile.com
      Add SEO element