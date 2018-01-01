Your browser is out-of-date.

Artville—the creative living
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Reviews (7)
    • Artville was founded in 2018, just under an year, we are a team of young and enthusiastic professionals who are willing to go an extra mile to create spaces that are both engaging and relaxing at the same time with the motive of serving the clients creativity in living. The studio is located in Lajpat Nagar, a consortium of like-minded people constituting Architects, Interior Architects/Designers and Engineers. 

    Our core strength lies in the residential segment alongside decade long exposure in large scal projects like Hotels, Hospitals, Schools and Malls.  More than 10 years of collective experience as professionals, we as a team are ready to take up any design project as turnkey or just project management.

    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    lajpat nagar-4
    110027 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9350015327
    Reviews

    Vishal Chouhan
    Artville has an amazing gift to transform your home from ordinary to outstanding! From design to execution they make it fun and even exhilarating. They work to create a plan of action with different options and varying budgets. I highly recommend Artville team for all types and scales of interior design projects.
    8 months ago
    anish gupta
    Kanika is excellent choice if want u to get your home interiors. She will ensure that your home looks so lively, vibrant and comfortable that each and every person who visits will go on admiring with there heart the detailing that has been executed with perfection. she blends beautifully your choice with her concept and knowledge of colors. I would like to thank her with all my heart for the wonderful work she has done.
    8 months ago
    Prashant Pandey
    Best 3d visualisation studio in Delhi NCR.
    almost 3 years ago
