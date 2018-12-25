Cube Kitchen is one of its kind Kitchen company which brings to you an exclusive collection of ready to install complete sets of Modular Kitchens, Wardrobes, TV Wall Units and more.

All our flatpack Kitchens, Wardrobes and other home furniture can be delivered and fully installed by us in Jaipur, Pune and surrounding parts of North India for a uniform cost. For installation in other parts of India, installation & delivery cost and time involved would vary.

We are glad and proud to bring to you known brands the world over ; the likes of Blum, Hettich, Hafele, Kaff, Faber, Elica under one roof.

We appreciate and value your time and money and for us it is not just about customer satisfaction but customer delight. And believe it, we work really hard to make it possible every time.



We wish to always offer you the best products backed by best service.

Best products means that we use state of the art technology and follow stringent European quality controls to ensure that you will get the best craftsmanship and best materials.

Best service would mean we always think of you first. Whatever part of the country you order us from, we are just a click and a phone call away .