We have a strong R&D team, and we can develop and produce RV component products according to the drawings the customers offered or customer preferences. We can customize for clients. We are patent demonstration enterprise in Zhejiang Province, our products have intellectual properties, which makes our clients feel more relieved.

We have two production plants. We design and manufacture our products from stamping, welding, coating, assembling, moulds to frock clamp. And we can offer the best price and best products directly.

We have our own labs, measuring rooms and most advanced inspection equipment in the industry, which ensure the product quality. We have professional staff and department to monitor from selecting material to products leaving factory, the whole process management control.