Zhenhua Tech &amp; Trade Co., Ltd
Outdoor Audio / Visual in Huzhou
    • Classic Motorcycle Manufacturers, Zhenhua Tech & Trade Co., Ltd Zhenhua Tech & Trade Co., Ltd Classic airports
    Classic Motorcycle Manufacturers

    We have a strong R&D team, and we can develop and produce RV component products according to the drawings the customers offered or customer preferences. We can customize for clients. We are patent demonstration enterprise in Zhejiang Province, our products have intellectual properties, which makes our clients feel more relieved.

    We have two production plants. We design and manufacture our products from stamping, welding, coating, assembling, moulds to frock clamp. And we can offer the best price and best products directly.

    We have our own labs, measuring rooms and most advanced inspection equipment in the industry, which ensure the product quality. We have professional staff and department to monitor from selecting material to products leaving factory, the whole process management control.

    Services
    RV component
    Service areas
    Huzhou
    Address
    Daixi Town Huzhou,Zhejiang,China
    313023 Huzhou
    China
    +86-5723981419 www.zhenhuagm.com
