Skyhighinnovators
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kolkata
    • Our commercial projects, Skyhighinnovators Skyhighinnovators Commercial spaces Ceramic Green
    Our commercial projects, Skyhighinnovators Skyhighinnovators Commercial spaces Wood-Plastic Composite
    Our commercial projects

    Skyhigh Innvators long practicing highly professional designers initiates concept using the the art and science of enhancing the interior of a building to achieve a healthier and more aesthetically pleasing environment and ambience for the people keeping in view their needs and requirements who will be using the Space.

    We provide conceptual development, space planning, site inspections, programming, research, communicating with the stakeholders of the project, construction management, and execution of the design means all services under one roof.

    We play with Colors which is a powerful design tool in our decoration as well as in interior designing concept. Use the art of composing and coordinating colors together to create a stylish scheme on the interior architecture of the space keeping in mind the psychological effect it will spread.

    We also provide online interior & architectural services at very affordable prices. Provide designs online to the customers.    SERVICES

    Residential & Commercial Design & Build Interior Designing 3D designing Ariel View designs Interior Architecture Renovations Alterations Consultant

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • 3D designing
    • Ariel View designs
    • Interior Architecture
    • Renovations
    • Alterations
    • Consultancy including online consultancy…
    • Residential and commercial
    • Design & Build
    Service areas
    West Bengal specially Kolkata and around…
    Address
    Jogendra Basak Road
    700036 Kolkata
    India
    +91-9831321100 www.skyhighinnovators.co.in

