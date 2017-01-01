Your browser is out-of-date.

Hangzhou Jingbian Technology Co.,Ltd.
Designers in Hangzhou
    LFB-6000B automatic reed binding machine, Hangzhou Jingbian Technology Co.,Ltd. Industrial style bars & clubs
    LFB-6000B automatic reed binding machine

    Our factory is specialized in manufacturing LFB-6000-type automatic multi-function reed binding machine, which can compile various types of middle and top grade reed. The produced reed binding machines of warp knitting machine suppliers have new structure with international advanced automatic control technology, which is a high reliability, high-grade reed cutting special equipment. Our current servo motor reed binding machine technology fill the international gap, which are praised by domestic and foreign customers.

    Services
    warp knitting machine manufacturers
    Service areas
    Hangzhou
    Address
    Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, the former town of Xinguang Road on the 1st
    311200 Hangzhou
    China
    +86-13706508686 www.automaticrbm.com/product/flat-reed
