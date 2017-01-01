Our factory is specialized in manufacturing LFB-6000-type automatic multi-function reed binding machine, which can compile various types of middle and top grade reed. The produced reed binding machines of warp knitting machine suppliers have new structure with international advanced automatic control technology, which is a high reliability, high-grade reed cutting special equipment. Our current servo motor reed binding machine technology fill the international gap, which are praised by domestic and foreign customers.
- Services
- warp knitting machine manufacturers
- Service areas
- Hangzhou
- Address
-
Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, the former town of Xinguang Road on the 1st
311200 Hangzhou
China
+86-13706508686 www.automaticrbm.com/product/flat-reed