Huzhou Fuji Elevator Co.,Ltd.
Building Supplies in Huzhou
    Building Residential Passenger Elevator, Huzhou Fuji Elevator Co.,Ltd.
    Building Residential Passenger Elevator
    Passenger Elevators Manufacturers, Huzhou Fuji Elevator Co.,Ltd.
    Passenger Elevators Manufacturers

    The superior service guarantees the outstanding product performance. In order to satisfy the requirements from different areas, users and levels, the escalators manufacturers has established one-continuous-line of high-efficient work system from elevator design, manufacture, installation, modernization and maintenance.

    From design to manufacture, from installation to maintenance, we endeavor to satisfy the clients' individual requirements. Our nation-wide service networks, and well-trained engineering staff provides the customers with perfect services according to fixed work standard wholeheartedly. We have formulated and implemented a set of strict installation management process and operation rules to ensure our customers rest at ease.

    Services
    escalators manufacturers
    Service areas
    Huzhou
    Address
    No. 18 Dongma Road, Nanxun Economic Development Zone, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China
    313009 Huzhou
    China
    +86-13905723828 www.fujiliftchina.com/product/passenger-elevator
