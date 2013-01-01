Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech Co.,Ltd is a famous Cascell,PMI foam manufacturers,our company was established in 2010,depending on to the technology and R&D platform of Institude of chemistry, Chinese Acadmy of sciences (ICCAS), committed to the industrialization of Polymethacrylimide ( PMI) strucural foam, achieving complete localization of high performance PMI foam
- Service areas
- HANGZHOU
- Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
- Address
-
312369 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
+- www.pmifoam.com