Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech Co Ltd
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • pmi foam core
    Custom Composites

    Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech Co.,Ltd is a famous Cascell,PMI foam manufacturers,our company was established in 2010,depending on to the technology and R&D platform of Institude of chemistry, Chinese Acadmy of sciences (ICCAS), committed to the industrialization of Polymethacrylimide ( PMI) strucural foam, achieving complete localization of high performance PMI foam

    Service areas
    • HANGZHOU
    • Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    312369 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.pmifoam.com
      Add SEO element