Finest Gold Leaf
Artists & Artisans in Jaipur
    Leafing Is Also Known As Gilding. Leafing is the process of using several decorative techniques to apply 24 ct Gold Leaf or other metal leaf to pretty much any solid surfaces (internal or external) such as glass, wood, metal or stone. 

    At Finest Gold Leaf we transform the objects into a masterpiece...

    Our passion for art and experience of over two decades in this Industry has been the reason for our continued success.

    Our leafing work includes -

    Gold Leafing

    Silver leafing 

    Copper Leafing

    Champagne Leafing 

    Antique leafing 

    Crackle Leafing

    You get a chance to turn your visualization into a fascinating reality as we offer customized solutions to all our clients.

    Finest Gold Leaf is proud to have executed over a thousand projects ranging from Villas, Hotels, Farmhouses, Penthouse ,corporate offices, restaurants ,malls to high end residences.

    Please feel free to contact us a for a consultation with our experts by writing to us at info@finestgoldleaf.com

    Services
    • Gold Leafing
    • Silver Leafing
    • Copper Leafing
    • Champagne Leafing
    • Antique Leafing
    • Customized Leafing
    Service areas
    india
    Address
    08 Sabir Colony
    302002 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9001026266 www.finestgoldleaf.com
