Panjin Tiangong Precision Casting Co Ltd
Siding & Exterior Contractors in Panjin
    • Lost Wax Casting

    Liaoning Panjin Tiangong Precision Casting Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer integrating precision casting, heat treatment and mechanical processing design and research and development. It is located in Panjin, a beautiful wetland capital with advantageous geographical position and advanced traffic. The company covers an area of 13,000 square meters, employs 105 people, and has an annual production capacity of 150 tons.

    Service areas
    PANJIN
    Address
    124216 Panjin
    Myanmar [Burma]
    +91-5654648795 www.tglostwax.com
