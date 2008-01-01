In 2008, the successful introduction of heat exchanger project.In October, China Heat Exchanger Manufacturers created.- May successful R & D and production.

In September, through the ISO9001, ISO14001 quality environment dual system certification.December 2009, four patents for product inventions; the industry's most complete product specifications. January 2010, through the EU CE (PED 97/23 / EC) certification, in October, the United States through the Canadian UL certification.Products to enter the international market, bulk exports in Europe and America, Southeast Asia and other markets.