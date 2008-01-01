Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zhejiang Forwon Plate Heat Exchanger Co., Ltd
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Haining
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger, Zhejiang Forwon Plate Heat Exchanger Co., Ltd Zhejiang Forwon Plate Heat Exchanger Co., Ltd Industrial style bars & clubs
    Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger

    In 2008, the successful introduction of heat exchanger project.In October, China Heat Exchanger Manufacturers created.- May successful R & D and production.

    In September, through the ISO9001, ISO14001 quality environment dual system certification.December 2009, four patents for product inventions; the industry's most complete product specifications. January 2010, through the EU CE (PED 97/23 / EC) certification, in October, the United States through the Canadian UL certification.Products to enter the international market, bulk exports in Europe and America, Southeast Asia and other markets.

    Services
    China Heat Exchanger Manufacturers
    Service areas
    Haining
    Address
    #107 Qichao Road(Agricultural Development District) Chang'an Town, Haining City, Zhejiang, China
    314400 Haining
    China
    +86-57387965586 www.forwon.com/applications/refrigeration-heat-pumpseries-bphe
      Add SEO element