Fengcheng Hanyang Industrial Co Ltd
Other Businesses in Shenyang
    butterfly valves Suppliers, Fengcheng Hanyang Industrial Co Ltd
    butterfly valves Suppliers

    Fengcheng Hanyang Industry Co.,Ltd is a high-tech enterprise which groups production, research and development, sales and service in the integrated. We already have 5000 tons of castings resin bonded sand mould production line, it can make the casting surface roughness and size accuracy enhance 2-3 levels. Our company also have fifteen CNC numerical control machining centers, two CNC machining centers, and import electrostatic spray equipment and various equipments from South Korea. Our products are grey cast iron, ductile cast iron, steel casting ,gearbox for valves, valves and accessories etc.

    Service areas
    shenyang
    Address
    118100 Shenyang
    China
    +91-4564564698 www.hanyangvalve.com
