Ningbo Sason Electronic Science Technology Co.,Ltd
Home Appliances in Ningbo
    Steam Cleaner-Mop, Ningbo Sason Electronic Science Technology Co.,Ltd
    Steam Cleaner-Mop

    Ningbo Sason Electronic Science & Technology Co.,Ltd.Steam mop manufacturers which manufacture steam mop, Hair dryer, Electric kettle ,household electrical appliances.Locate on south-east open city-Ningbo city,our company is 5km away from the cross of Ningbo-Hangzhou-shanghai expressway and 40km away from lese international airport and Beilun harbor with convenient transportation.Have a rich export experience of household electrical appliances,various minor electronics and plastic products,our company enjoyed a brisk sale,Our blower series are covering European,South Africa,Middle East,Hong Kong,South America etc.In cooperation with many domestic scientific research and design institutions and universities the company is very capable of developing and making divers field brand-new minor household appliances.

    Most of our products have GS/CE/EMC/RoHS/ETL approval.

    Services
    steam mop, Electric kettle, and Hair Straightener
    Service areas
    Ningbo
    Address
    315400 Ningbo
    China
    +86-13795401049 www.nbsason.com
