Kaixin Pipeline Technologies Co.,Ltd
Plumbers in Ningbo
  • Industrial plastic valve
  • Chemical plastic valve
  • PVC valve

    • Check Valve Manufacturers, Kaixin Pipeline Technologies Co.,Ltd Kaixin Pipeline Technologies Co.,Ltd Classic airports Plastic Grey
    Check Valve Manufacturers

    Due to the unique properties of various engineering plastic series products under corrosion resistant medium, not only can be applied to different situations of strong corrosive medium, and have light, non-toxic ,non-polluting, high temperature resistant, compression, high mechanical strength, sealing not leak, sensitive operation, easy to tear open outfit , can adjust at will flow ,to replace expansive all kinds of rare metal , has been as a scientific research, design institute, for the chemical, petroleum, metallurgy, chemical fiber, pharmacy, food, electroplating, electronics, pure water and other industries preferred each device type products, Our products are well received and trusted by our customers.

    Ningbo
    No. 539, Bohai Road, Beilun, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    315800 Ningbo
    China
    +86-57486116777 www.plasticpipevalve.com/product/plastic-valve-series/butterfly-valve-series
