We always believe that the quality control must be carried out through

every link in the production and inspection! GOLDENSTAR has established a set of strict and completed production system, from the mold development, raw material procurement, production scheduling, quality control ,product packaging, freight transporting to track product quality from customer .Each session is under strict esamination, from production system management and product quality control to ensure sustained and stable product quality in the process of production ;In addition,auto brake pad,in order to strictly conduct raw material inspection, semi-finished product inspection, complete inspection and ex-factory spot check, our company is equipped with a complete set of test equipment, which can guarantee the mutual binding of each link and ensure the quality of products. We strive to be more professional and rigorous! We bear in mind that the safety and the quality of products are the most important things.