Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Chatoyance Interiors Pvt.Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (14)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Best Interior Desigers and Decorators in Bangalore - Chatoyance Interiors, Chatoyance Interiors Pvt.Ltd Chatoyance Interiors Pvt.Ltd ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Best Interior Desigers and Decorators in Bangalore - Chatoyance Interiors, Chatoyance Interiors Pvt.Ltd Chatoyance Interiors Pvt.Ltd BedroomBeds & headboards
    Best Interior Desigers and Decorators in Bangalore - Chatoyance Interiors, Chatoyance Interiors Pvt.Ltd Chatoyance Interiors Pvt.Ltd KitchenKitchen utensils
    +1
    Best Interior Desigers and Decorators in Bangalore - Chatoyance Interiors

    We Chatoyance Interior introduce ourselves as one of the sought after interior designing company that has challenged the conventional way of interior designing.

    Our specialization lies in designing both residential and commercial projects and delivering a unique blend of comfort, style and offering you a wide range of products and services. It is a one stop shop for all your interior needs.

    Services
    • Interior Designers
    • Residential Interiors
    • Bedroom Interiors
    • Living Room Interiors
    • Kitchen Interiors
    • paintings
    • stone cladding
    • Professional Cleaning
    • False Ceiling
    • CNC work
    • 3d Floors
    • Wall Papers
    • Landscape Gardening
    • Wall Decor
    • Show all 14 services
    Service areas
    • Plot No 106
    • 5th Floor
    • Lakshmi Elite Building
    • Prosperous Enclave Layout
    • Vittasandra
    • Electronic City Post
    • Bangalore-560100
    Address
    Plot No 106, 5th Floor, Lakshmi Elite Building, Prosperous Enclave Layout, Vittasandra, Electronic City Post
    560100 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9502659382 www.chatoyanceinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Rahul Dwivedi
    Value for money, has good design sense and has a good responsive core team for on ground coordination
    3 months ago
    Real Veron
    Glad we chose chatoyance interiors for our home. Highly professionals. Very organised from the start, the design, production and installation. Mr Naresh, the MD understood exactly what we needed. He listens to your thoughts and gives his ideas as well. He said the quality will be good and believe me it's true. Design is good. Thanks to vijayendra, the designer and Chandra reddy who is in charge of installation. They have done a fab job. Any queries they are just a call away. Everyday the work done is updated through whatsaap. Beautifully executed, great team, would recommend to everyone.
    4 months ago
    srilakshmi P
    We gave the interior work of our new 2bhk flat to Naresh and his team from Chattoyance. We thank him for the work done on time and within pre-decided budget inspite of manpower scarcity due to lockdowns etc. Further, all our concerns were addressed promptly. Based on the work done for us, we recommend him for any interior work assignments.
    9 months ago
    Show all 14 reviews
      Add SEO element