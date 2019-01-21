Your browser is out-of-date.

Saventure Infra Tech -LLP
Interior Architects in Bangalore
    • Snehalaya - Opportunity school for Special children, Saventure Infra Tech -LLP Saventure Infra Tech -LLP Minimalist museums Aluminium/Zinc Grey
    Snehalaya - Opportunity school for Special children, Saventure Infra Tech -LLP Saventure Infra Tech -LLP Minimalist museums Plywood Grey
    Snehalaya - Opportunity school for Special children, Saventure Infra Tech -LLP Saventure Infra Tech -LLP Minimalist museums Plywood Grey
    +6
    Snehalaya - Opportunity school for Special children
    St Marys Public school, Saventure Infra Tech -LLP Saventure Infra Tech -LLP Commercial spaces Plywood Yellow
    St Marys Public school, Saventure Infra Tech -LLP Saventure Infra Tech -LLP Commercial spaces Plywood Yellow
    St Marys Public school

    Greetings ,

    Saventure thanks you for stopping by ..

    We at Saventure render Exclusive, Distinctive & Elegance interior Architecture & construction projects with highest commitment and integrity.

    Maximum utilisation of space, optimized resources planning and creating sustainable customer value is the core objective & ethos of the company.  

    We are well-qualified, well-experienced and well-positioned  to deliver services to the highest standards for absolute customer contentment. 

    Services
    • Interior Architecture
    • Remodelling & refurbishments
    • Modular / italian /engineered kitchens
    • New home construction
    • Commercial constructions
    • Ware housing & industrial units
    • residential & commercial Construction projects
    • Residential & commercial Interior design projects
    • Home management services
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Pan India for Interior Architecture & Pan Karnataka for Construction
    Company awards
    Member of IIID
    Address
    # 264, 4th Cross, RMV 2nd Stage, Dollors colony,
    560095 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9148080666 www.saventureinfra.com
