The purple desk is an exciting and dynamic interior design studio. It is a design brand which provides creative design solutions for residential and commercial projects.

We are one of the leading interior design firms in Mumbai. It prides itself for bringing together a team of creative interior architects, 3d visualizers, engineers, with local understanding of the dynamics of design and construction. The carefully considered synthesis of functional space planning, colour and texture, proportion, scale and lighting, is key to our core design principles, enhanced by service built on close client collaboration and responsiveness.The purple desk provides high-impact interior design services for discerning commercial clients. Renowned for an innovative fusion of art and technology, our designs reflect client culture, budget, employee needs, and anticipated corporate growth. Our principles are creativity and appropriate interior style to maximize customer satisfaction. With our experience in space planning and passion for creativity, we take pride in designing and planning environments that are ergonomic as well as welcoming to ensure that staff and customers enjoy being in the space created.We have consideration for environmental conditions, advanced technology and balance. The purple desk strongly believes in playing an important part in creating a sustainable, economic viable and environment friendly solution to the challenges facing our beautiful country. We create these spaces by applying decorative principals, analysis and integration of knowledge, whereby your needs and resources are met, in order to produce an interior living or business space which is attractive, and fulfils the project. Our objective is to “design a lifestyle” at work giving personal attention to all the elements that create spaces. We believe that functional infrastructure is a tool for development and growth for an advanced economy.The purple desk believes good design is produced from careful study and research combined with technical knowledge and artistic judgment. Our vision is to merge its strength with the client’s aspirations to achieve great heights of excellence.